Man killed in crash on Highway 123 in Pickens Co.

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Thursday following a crash in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Wednesday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 123 near Highway 178.

The driver of a 2020 Toyota SUV was traveling north on Highway 123 when they struck a disabled 2005 GMC truck in the rear, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota, Christopher James O’Neal, 29, of Greenville, died at the scene, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

