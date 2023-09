GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed on Friday when their car went off the side of the road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at around 3:44 p.m. a driver in a Nissan SUV was travelling east on Hwy 20 and ended up going off the left side of the road and striking a tree. The driver died on the scene.

The wreck is still under investigation.