GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – One person died Saturday in an overnight crash in Travelers Rest.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 1:17 a.m. on SC 11.

A Kia was attempting to make a three-point-turn when it was hit by a Toyota pickup truck traveling north according to troopers.

Troopers said the passenger of the Toyota and the passenger of the Kia were both taken to the hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Kia died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.