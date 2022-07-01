FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two people were injured Friday in an overnight crash in Clinton.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people in a 2013 Jeep Cherokee were traveling east on Charlottes Road near Flannel Drive around 1:22 a.m.

The jeep went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert causing the car to overturn and hit a utility pole.

The driver and front passenger were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The rear passenger died.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the passenger at this time.