LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday in Lancaster.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 1:22 am on US 521.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling south when it crashed into a 2012 Chrysler entering the highway from a driveway.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.