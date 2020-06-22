Overturned tractor trailer shuts down section of I-26 eastbound

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An overturned tractor trailer shut down part of Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. near the 20 mile marker.

While crews work to clean up the wreck, all eastbound lanes of the interstate have been shut down. The closure starts at the 19 mile marker, or the I-26 eastbound exit from Business I-85. Drivers are able to get back on I-26 eastbound from Highway 29, or Warren H Abernathy Highway between, the 21 and 22 mile markers.

Drivers will need to use an alternative route and expect delays.