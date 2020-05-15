Part of Garlington Rd in Greenville to close over weekend, detours in place

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of Garlington Road in Greenville will be closed over the weekend while crews install a storm water drain.

The section of the road just north of the Lowe’s entrance at The Shops at Greenridge to the General Electric site will be closed to through traffic. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m.

Drivers traveling along Woodruff Road will be detoured along Woodruff Road to either Roper Mountain Road or Feaster Road then to Garlington Road.

Drivers traveling along Roper Mountain Road will be detoured to their Woodruff Road or Feaster Road then to Garlinton Road.