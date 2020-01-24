Part of South Broadway St. closed to repair utility pole following crash

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Forest City Police)

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Part of South Broadway Street in Forest City has been closed Friday morning following a crash.

Forest City Police said the 1000 block of South Broadway Street near Masters Academy will be closed to traffic as electrical crews work to repair a utility pole.

Police said the utility pole was damaged during the single vehicle crash.

The repairs have been estimated to take about four hours.

Drivers can use Highway 74 East to Old Caroleen Road to Mount Pleasant Church Road as a detour, according to the police department.

Police said a few homes close to the accident location will experience a loss of electricity while repairs are being made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store