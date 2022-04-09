GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Friday night in Greenville County.

According to troopers, a 2001 Chevy was traveling west on Worley Road around 12:14 a.m. The passenger was sitting on the front side opening of the passenger’s window while the car was in motion.

The passenger fell from the window opening and landed on the roadway, troopers said. EMS took the passenger to the hospital where they later died.

The SCHP said the crash is under investigation at this time.