CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died following a car crash Friday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet SUV struck a pedestrian in the roadway on Lancaster Highway in Richburg around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said the pedestrian was transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C. The pedestrian later died on April 1st.

The SCHP said the crash remains under investigation.