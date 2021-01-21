2 pedestrians hit, 1 killed after crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after they were hit by a vehicle along Miller Road in Greenwood County Thursday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Miller Road near Ridge Road.

Troopers said two pedestrians were walking in the northbound lane when they were hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene. The condition of the other pedestrian is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but troopers said the driver was later located.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the department’s MAIT team will continue to investigate the crash.