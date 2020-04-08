Pedestrian dies after crash on Wood St in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died at the hospital Tuesday after a crash on Wood Street in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Monday at about 11:30 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a 2012 Nissan was headed west on Wood Street when they crashed into the pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center when they passed away on Tuesday.

The driver has not been charged, according to highway patrol.

SCHP and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.