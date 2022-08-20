TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died following a crash in Taylors Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. on Lagrae Court.

Highway patrol said a 62-year-old Taylors woman, driving a 2016 Honda SUV, side-swiped a 2018 Acura SUV while driving north on private property. She then hit the pedestrian and a 2009 Lexus Sedan.

Troopers said the pedestrian died. Their name has not been released.

The incident is being held under investigation by SCHP.