Pedestrian dies following crash on Montague Avenue Extension in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday night following a hit-and-run crash on Montague Avenue Extension in Greenwood County.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:54 p.m. on US 25, or Montague Avenue Extension, near Emerald Colony Court.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was walking Montague Avenue Extension when they were hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Self Regional Medical Center, where they died, according to the coroner’s office.

Troopers said the vehicle could possibly be a white 2003-2006 Ford F-150.

The coroner’s office and SCHP will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call troopers at 1-800-768-1501.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

