Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash on Piedmont Hwy in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed early Friday morning during a hit-and-run crash on Piedmont Highway in Greenville County.

The crash happened at about 12:49 a.m. near Southside Circle, according to SCHP.

Troopers said the pedestrian was headed west on Piedmont Highway when an unknown vehicle hit them and drove away. The unknown vehicle was believed to be traveling west as well.

There are no details about the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact SCHP at (864) 241-1000.

The SCHP MAIT team and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.