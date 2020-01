OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Wednesday night after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the Utica Community.

According to the City of Seneca Fire Department’s Facebook post, the crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Goddard Avenue near Marshall Avenue.

The victim was flown to an area hospital for their injuries, according to the fire department.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.