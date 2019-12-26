Pedestrian hit, killed near Waterloo in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday morning on Todd Quarter Road near Waterloo in Laurens County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the pedestrian got out of their stalled vehicle at about 6:40 a.m. on Todd Quarter Road near Enchanted Oak Road.

The driver of a 1999 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Todd Quarter Road when they came around, attempted to avoid hitting the stalled vehicle and crashed into the pedestrian, who was attempted to cross the northbound lane, troopers said.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.