Pedestrian hit, killed on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Wednesday morning during a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville Co.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 3:56 a.m. in the 200 block of Augusta Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2002 Hyundai was headed north on Highway 291 when they crashed into a pedestrian who was headed west across Highway 291.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

