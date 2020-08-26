Pedestrian hit, killed on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Wednesday morning during a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville Co.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 3:56 a.m. in the 200 block of Augusta Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2002 Hyundai was headed north on Highway 291 when they crashed into a pedestrian who was headed west across Highway 291.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

