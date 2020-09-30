Pedestrian hit, killed on Hattons Ford Rd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed early Wednesday morning on Hattons Ford Road in Anderson County.

Trooper said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Double Springs Road.

The driver of a 2002 Toyota pickup truck was headed north on Hattons Ford Road when they crashed into a pedestrian who was in the roadway, according to highway patrol.

The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers said.

We will update this story as information becomes available.