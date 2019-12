ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning during an crash on Highway 28.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened at about 5:53 a.m. on Highway 28 near Park Drive.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash and confirmed a pedestrian was killed during the crash.

The crash closed Highway 28, or Pearman Dairy Road, in both directions from Park Drive to Whitehall Road.