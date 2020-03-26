1  of  8
Pedestrian hit, killed on Hwy 34 in Greenwood Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning in Greenwood County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Highway 34 near Sherard Road.

Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by a 2011 Chevy HHR that was traveling west on Highway 34. The pedestrian was then hit by another vehicle that was traveling east on Highway 34. Troopers do not know any details about the second vehicle.

The victim, Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Greenwood, died at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT team will continue to investigate the crash.

