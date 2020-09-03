Pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 SB in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning on Interstate 85.

Troopers said the driver of a 2009 Cadillac CTS was headed south on I-85 at about 2:28 a.m. when they crashed into a pedestrian near mile marker 74, which is near the exit for Highway 9.

No other injuries were reported.

SCHP and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

