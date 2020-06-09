Live Now
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mc Abee Rd in Chesnee area

Accidents & Traffic

Posted: / Updated:

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night on Mc Abee Road in the Chesnee area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Mc Abee Road near Horseshoe Circle.

Troopers said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Frontier truck was headed east on Mc Abee Road and hit the pedestrian who was laying in the eastbound lane.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Dylan Hernandez, 19, has been charged with leaving the scene with death.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

