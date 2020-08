ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday night in Anderson County.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. on Highway 28 Bypass, or Pearman Dairy Road, near Michelin Boulevard.

The driver of a 2007 Ford Fusion was headed east on Pearman Dairy Road when they crashed into a pedestrian, who was in the roadway, according to SCHP.

SCHP and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.