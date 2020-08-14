Pedestrian hit, killed on S Murray Ave. in Homeland Park

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning in on South Murray Avenue in Homeland Park.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. on South Murray Avenue near Masters Drive.

The coroner’s office said a 29-year-old man was crossing South Murray Avenue when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the truck told officials the man was almost hit by the vehicle in another lane front of him before the crash, the coroner’s office said. There are no crosswalks in that area.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories