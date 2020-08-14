Pedestrian hit, killed on S Murray Ave. in Homeland Park

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning in on South Murray Avenue in Homeland Park.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. on South Murray Avenue near Masters Drive.

The coroner’s office said a 29-year-old man was crossing South Murray Avenue when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the truck told officials the man was almost hit by the vehicle in another lane front of him before the crash, the coroner’s office said. There are no crosswalks in that area.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

