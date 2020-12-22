Pedestrian hit, killed during crash on US 29 near Pelzer

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Pelzer.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2007 Kia sedan was headed north on US 29 at about 4:11 a.m. as a pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway near Roger Road.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Christopher Lance Cape, 38, of Pelzer, was hit near Shiloh Road. He died at the scene.

The coroner’s office said Cape’s death has been ruled as an accident.

The driver of the Kia was not injured, troopers said. No charges have been filed.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

