GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Sunday night after being hit by two vehicles while crossing US 25 in Greenwood County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the woman was crossing US 25 near SC 225 at about 8:55 p.m. when she was hit by two vehicles.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said Cathy Joyce Hodges, 45, of Greenwood, died at the scene.