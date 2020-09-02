Pedestrian killed during crash on W. Blue Ridge Dr. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed during a crash early Wednesday morning on W. Blue Ridge Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. near Columbia Avenue.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the driver of a 2012 Toyota Corolla was headed south on W. Blue Ridge Drive when Andres Francisco, 31, of Williamston, attempted to cross the roadway.

Corolla crashed into the Francisco, and he died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.