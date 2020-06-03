Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run crash on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 10:35 p.m. on Clemson Boulevard, or US 76, near Phil Watson Road.

Troopers said a driver was headed west on US 76 when they crashed into a pedestrian in the westbound lane.

The driver left the area and the pedestrian died at the scene, troopers said.

There is no information on the driver or their vehicle at this time.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and SCHP will continue to investigate.