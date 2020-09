SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian killed Sunday night during a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. near mile marker 22 in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers said the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle before being hit by an 18-wheeler.

The SCHP MAIT team will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.