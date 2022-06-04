ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by 2 cars in Donalds.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:26 p.m. on SC 178 near Huggins Garment Road.

Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Challenger was traveling east when he hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian fell onto the roadway.

The pedestrian was hit again by a 2003 pickup truck while in the roadway, troopers said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.