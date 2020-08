PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.

Pickens County Schools said the crash involving an SUV happened just before 8 a.m. near R.H. Gettys Middle School.

Twelve high school students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the district. Students were loaded onto another bus and taken to school.

No injuries were reported.