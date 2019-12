PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Monday morning during a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a tractor trailer was traveling on U.S. 123 at about 11:40 a.m. when the truck went off of the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver, Al Romeo Alexander, 78, of Stanley, N.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.