Police: Boy hit, seriously injured by vehicle while trick-or-treating in Greenwood

by: WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police responded Thursday evening after a young boy was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle.

Officers said a 5-year-old boy was hit on East Cambridge Avenue while trick-or-treating.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Greenville for more advanced pediatric car, according to the police department.

The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Felipe Torres. Police say he is charged with Driving without a license.

Our patrol officers responded this evening to a vehicle collision involving a male juvenile pedestrian. The incident…

Posted by Greenwood Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Officers will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

