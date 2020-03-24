Police: Crash temporarily shuts down part of W. Wade Hampton Blvd in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of Highway 29 will be temporarily shut down Tuesday morning following a crash.

Greer Police Department officials said the driver of a 2010 Toyota Yaris crashed into telephone pole at about 10 a.m. Monday.

Police said the driver was headed southbound on West Wade Hampton Boulevard near the intersection of Poinsett Street when they crossed the centerline and crashed into the pole.

ROAD CLOSURE: US29 between Buncombe Rd and Poinsett/Mt. Vernon Rd is closed due to traffic collision with utility pole knocked down. Roads may open mid-morning. @ChrisScottTV @wyffnews4 @WSPA7 @1063WORD — Greer, SC Police – "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) March 24, 2020

The crash caused two additional poles to fall, which knocked power lines into the roadway, blocking West Wade Hampton Boulevard in both directions, police said.

The driver left the scene before officers arrived at the scene, according to the police department.

Police said the car had been stolen out of Greenville County.

West Wade Hampton Boulevard will be closed between Buncombe Road and West Poinsett Street until mid-morning, police said.

Greer CPW crews are working on repairs now. We hope to have 💡 power restored soon! #hereingreer https://t.co/pwH0rVJbx9 — Greer CPW (@GreerCPW) March 24, 2020

Click here to view power outages.