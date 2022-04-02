HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Sections of Interstate 26 will be closed starting Sunday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, parts of Interstate 26 will be closed to improve asphalt, repair ramps and mend concrete sections.

Troopers said traffic will be diverting to roads with longer green lights for five nights. The NCDOT have scheduled the following closures:

Sunday night:

• I-26 East closed from Airport Road (Exit 40) to U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44).

• Detour: Take Airport Road north to Hendersonville Road, go south to I-26.

Monday and Tuesday nights:

• I-26 East closed from U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) to Upward Road (Exit 53).

• Detour: Take U.S. 25 Business (Asheville Highway) south to U.S. 176 to Upward Road to I-26.

Wednesday and Thursday nights:

• I-26 West closed from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44).

• Detour: Take Exit 49B (U.S. 64 West) to Asheville Highway (U.S. 25 North) to I-26.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Troopers said all operations will start after 8 p.m. and the interstate will reopen each morning at 6 a.m.