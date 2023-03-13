GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced road closures and detours that will impact Greenville County drivers this month.

According to the SCDOT, the bridge on Mauldin Lake Road over Wolfe Creek will be closed Monday.

The detour route for southbound traffic will be directed to C David Stone Road onto Moorefield Memorial Highway. Drivers will then be instructed to turn right onto Moorefield Memorial Highway then back onto Belle Shoals Road, bringing them back to Mauldin Lake Road.

Drivers heading north can take Belle Shoals Road to Moorefield Memorial Highway where they will turn left onto Moorefield Memorial Highway before turning left onto C David Stone Road and back onto Mauldin Lake Road.

Officials said repairs are expected to last through March 27.