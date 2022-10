SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lanes have reopened after a crash on I-85 Northbound Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol incidents report states that the roadway is blocked on I-85 NB near Exit 80 at Gossett Road.

The SCDOT camera showed an SUV over the road barrier as well as an overturned camper along the road.

Details are limited at this time and there is no word yet on when the area is expected to be cleared.