SCDOT: Traffic backed up on I-26 E near U.S. 221

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic is significantly backed up on I-26 East near US-221 due to a crash, the South Carolina Department of Transportation website shows.

Update (7:13 p.m.): All lanes are now open.

UPDATE (6:11 p.m.): Only the left lane is blocked off now as traffic slowly begins to progress.

Previous Story:

According to scdot.org, all lanes are blocked on i-26 East three miles west of Exit 28 – U.S. 221.

The website states this is due to a crash, and was last updated just before 5:40 p.m.

Map shows traffic stoppage along I-26 (scdot.org)

