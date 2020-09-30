School bus crashes on Anderson Hwy in Williamston, no injuries reported

Accidents & Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

A school bus crashed Wednesday morning on Anderson Highway near Lisa Drive.

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A school bus crashed Wednesday morning on Anderson Highway in Williamston.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. near Ashley Drive.

Whitefield Fire Department officials told 7 News the bus driver missed the turn and ran up into a yard.

  • A school bus crashed Wednesday morning on Anderson Highway near Lisa Drive.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

7 News reached out to Anderson School District One for additional information but has not heard back at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories