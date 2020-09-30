School bus crashes on Anderson Hwy in Williamston, no injuries reported

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A school bus crashed Wednesday morning on Anderson Highway in Williamston.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. near Ashley Drive.
Whitefield Fire Department officials told 7 News the bus driver missed the turn and ran up into a yard.
No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
7 News reached out to Anderson School District One for additional information but has not heard back at this time.
We will update this story as information becomes available.