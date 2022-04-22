ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – A bus driver was charged following a crash Friday morning in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 252 and Jule Martin Road.

An Anderson County School District 2 bus was traveling south on Jule Martin Road when it failed to yield right of way to Highway 252. When the bus entered Highway 252, it was hit by a 2021 Ford Bronco according to troopers.

Troopers said 56-year-old Angela King of Belton was charged with failure to yield right of way.

the driver of the 2021 Ford Bronco was taken to the hospital for injuries, troopers said.

The Anderson County School District 2 said seven students were on the bus at the time and no one was injured.