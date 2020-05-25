Man killed during motorcycle crash on N. Parker Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Sunday during a motorcycle crash on North Parker Road in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:55 p.m. while the driver was headed northbound on N. Parker Road. Troopers said the motorcyclist was thrown off of the bike after running off of the right side of the roadway and hitting a ditch.

The Greenville County Coroner’s office said Chase Douglas Watson, 29, of Greer, died at the scene.

Troopers said Watson was not wearing a helmet.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.