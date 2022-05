GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Fountain Inn.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC Highway 418 around 11:20 p.m.

Troopers said a 2014 Hond Accord was traveling east when the car crossed the center of the roadway. The car went left across the road and ran into trees.

The driver died at the scene according to troopers.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.