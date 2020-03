OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor fire shut down Interstate 85 northbound Monday morning in Oconee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fire happened at about 5:19 a.m.

Source: SCDOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation showed the lanes were still closed and traffic was backed up as of 7:30 a.m.

No details about injuries have been released at this time.