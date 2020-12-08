Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-85 SB near Gaffney Exit 92

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been working to clear Interstate 85 southbound in Cherokee County following a tractor trailer fire Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. near Exit 92 to Gaffney.

Troopers said no injuries were reported.

The crash continued to cause issues Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear the interstate.

7 News traffic reporter TaTiana Cash has been following the crash all morning. She said traffic is being detoured off of Exit 92 to avoid the crash.

As of 8:45 a.m., the southbound lanes were completely shutdown and traffic was backed up for miles.

(Source: 7 News viewer)

(Source: 7 News viewer)

(Source: 7 News viewer)

We will update this story as information becomes available.