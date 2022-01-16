Ambulance involved in crash on I-85 SB, 2 injured

(WSPA) – Traffic is backed up on I-85 SB near Exit 32 due to a crash involving an ambulance that left two injured, Anderson County EMS confirmed late Sunday.

Officials with Anderson County EMS said a car and an ambulance were involved in a collision. Two people in the car were transported to an area hospital with injuries. A dog was also injured in the crash. No one in the ambulance was transported.

The Anderson Fire Department also confirmed to 7NEWS that they responded to the area in reference to a vehicle fire.

According to 511sc.org, all lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Expect delays.

DOT cameras show traffic is clear at mile marker 34 and mile marker 27.

