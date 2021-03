CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic is backed up for several miles along I-85 S in Cherokee County due to a collision, the South Carolina Department of Transportation map shows.

The map on 511sc.org indicates southbound traffic is heavily congested starting around Exit 90 extending to Exit 83.

The DOT map shows that there is a collision with no injuries around mile marker 84, where the left lane is currently closed.