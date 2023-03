CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -Traffic has been rerouted following a tractor-trailer fire Thursday morning on I-85 southbound in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Emergency Management, a tractor-trailer caught on fire underneath a bridge near mile marker 100 in Blacksburg.

Officials said traffic is being diverted off Exit 100 and back on the entrance ramp.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

