CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Antioch Fire Department said a tree fell on their firetruck early Thursday morning in Blacksburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Antioch Road near Hambright Road.

The Antioch Volunteer Fire Department said the firefighters were responding to a downed tree when the firetruck ran into the downed tree.

The department said the firefighter occupying the vehicle at that time was able to exit safely and no injuries were reported.

South Carolina State Police and the South Carolina Department of Transportation have closed Antioch Road while they work to remove the firetruck.

7NEWS crew is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.