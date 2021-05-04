Troopers: Driver on wrong side of US 76 killed in head-on crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed early Tuesday morning after crashing into another vehicle head-on.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. on US 76 near Chapman Road.

The driver of a 2005 Dodge minivan was traveling east in the westbound lanes of US 76 when they crashed head-on into a 2017 International box truck, troopers said.

The driver of the minivan died after they were trapped inside of the vehicle.

The driver of the box truck was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries, troopers said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.